Mumbai students prepare for nation-wide stir against CAA

mumbai

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 18:13 IST

For the second day in a row on Tuesday, while some of the students at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, continued to boycott classes to mark their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), students in other institutes were busy garnering support for the upcoming nation-wide protest to be held across the country on Thursday.

“The atrocities haven’t ended against our fellow students in other universities and to make matters worse, network logjam has suppressed voices as well. We are gearing up for a larger and more powerful protest this week,” said a student from the institute.

After a series of silent protests on the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) campus, students are now planning to assemble on campus on Wednesday and demonstrate against the CAA.

“There’ll be a sit-in protest gathering on campus where important texts will be read from the Constitution. We want to make our people more aware and at the same time we will also spread awareness about the nation-wide protest that will take place on December 19,” said a student representative for the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), in IIT-B.

Meanwhile, college students from across the city are planning to gather at August Kranti Maidan on Thursday as a part of a nation-wide protest against the Act.

On Monday morning, students from the institute boycott regular classes and participated in a march that started from the TISS main gate and went towards Ambedkar Garden in Chembur.