Mumbai teenager dies after chest pain one day before Class 10 exam

A 15-year-old student from Prabhadevi died reportedly after complaining of chest pain a day before his Class 10 exam. Although doctors haven’t ruled out heart attack, the cause of death can be confirmed after an autopsy report, officials said.

Rutvik Ghadsi, a student of Shishu Vihar school at Dadar, went to sleep after pre-Holi celebrations on Wednesday. Sources said he had asked his family to wake him up at 5.30am to prepare for the exam. But late at night, he called his mother and complained of severe chest pain. He collapsed within minutes and was rushed to KEM Hospital, officials said. “The patient was brought to the hospital around 1.50am and doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. We performed an autopsy in the morning, but prima facie, the doctors couldn’t find a specific cause of his death,” said Dr Avinash Supe, Dean of KEM Hospital.

Forensic experts from the hospital said there is a possibility of a heart attack, but it can’t be confirmed as some of his test reports are pending. “We preserved his heart tissue samples and have sent it to the Kalina Forensic Laboratory for a histopathology. As there were some observations needed to be done microscopically to determine the cause of death, we will know the exact reason of Ghadsi’s death only after a final report from the Kalina Forensic Laboratory,” said the forensic expert on the condition of anonymity.

Ritvik’s family members refused to comment when asked if he had an existing heart ailment or family history of heart attacks. He lived in Adarsh Nagar, Prabhadevi, along with his two sisters and mother.