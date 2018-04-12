Mumbai University schedules MA second semester exam for Monday, without declaring first semester results

More than 200 students pursuing their Master of Arts (Entertainment, Media & Advertising) degree will give their second semester exams Monday onwards, without receiving results of previous semester.

Previously, the University of Mumbai (MU) had assured the students of postponing the exam to May. But this week, the university sent hall tickets and exam centres of students to respective colleges. With exams set to begin on April 16, students are still unclear about the status of results of the first semester, which the university has not yet announced.

“Due to the delay in semester one exams, our college could start regular lectures for the second semester only in the month of January. Since MU kept giving hints of postponing the examinations for the current semester, we were focusing on submitting projects this week,” said a student of a city-based college.

Despite repeated calls on the university helpline, students have not been told the date of their results for the previous semester.

MA (Entertainment, Media & Advertising) is a new course, recently started by the university, and is being taught only in four colleges of the city. Principals feel the rationale behind this decision could be the less number of students who would get affected by the exam.

“The university had sent hall tickets previously, and had called them back too, because they were not sure when the results of the previous semester will be announced. Suddenly this week, the hall tickets were resent to us without any change in date of examination. For the time being we have no option but to prepare students for the exams which commence on Monday,” said Anju Kapoor, principal of UPG College, Vile Parle.

Despite repeated requests for clarity on the issue from university’s examination department, there was no response.