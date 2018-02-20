Mumbai varsity declares TYBCom results 3 months after exams

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Tuesday declared the results of fifth and sixth semester BCom examinations, providing relief to almost one lakh students.

The results were declared more than two months after the examinations were held between November and December last year. The declaration came well outside the 45-day period following exams within which the university is required to announce the results. But these results were declared relatively earlier compared to the last semester examinations, which were marred by delays and chaos resulting from MU’s switch to on-screen marking (OSM) system.

The fifth semester BCom examination was the largest of the tests held in the second half of 2017, with 78,594 students registering for it. Around 11,934 repeaters registered for the sixth-semester test. About 980 and 236 results from the two exams, respectively, have been reserved. The varsity recently declared results for fifth semester BSc and BSc Information Technology (IT).

However, the varsity website became unresponsive after the results were uploaded as thousands of students tried to access it simultaneously.

“We were worried because the website couldn’t be opened. We couldn’t access it for around 45 minutes. We had a similar problem last year,” said a TYBCom student from Sydenham College, Churchgate.

Varsity officials said the problem was caused by two results being uploaded simultaneously. “There was a bit of problem for 15-20 minutes when the results were uploaded at 11am , but it was resolved quickly,” said Vinod Malale, deputy registrar (public relations), examination section.

The combined results were uploaded in an open access file format, allowing students to download them and share them with their peers. Usually, the individual students have to access their results by providing their seat numbers on the website.

The university has so far declared 210 out of 4 exams held in the second half of last year. Unlike last semester, when the varsity would publish results an exam even if it had to hold the results of a sizeable number students due to technical glitches, the university has decided to announce results only when all the results, barring a few exceptions, are ready.