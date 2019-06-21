Mumbai woman arrested for killing mother-in-law, trying to hide evidence

The Wadala police arrested a 35-year-old woman on Wednesday for allegedly killing her 65-year-old mother-in-law and trying to portray it as an accident.

According to the police, the accused, Surekha Vitthal Giri, initially claimed that her motherin-law, Sakharabai, was harassing her for a long time. On June 16, in a fit of rage, she had pushed Sakharabai, which resulted in a head injury, Surekha claimed.

“After the incident, Surekha said her mother-in-law fell down and suffered injuries. Sakharabai was shifted to a civic hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The post mortem report revealed she had suffered severe injuries on her head, similar to those caused when a person is hit with a hard object,” said Gangadhar Sonawane, senior police inspector, Wadala police station.

Police called Surekha for questioning and she confessed to the crime, Sonawane said. He said she also tried to destroy evidence by wiping out the blood stains from the spot.

Surekha has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

