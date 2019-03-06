Mumbai woman beats son, sends video to ex-husband for more maintenance

A 27-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly beating her three-year-old son and sending the video clips to her husband to force him to pay her more maintenance money. The woman told her husband to send her more money otherwise she would beat the child again.

The Mumbra police registered the case on Sunday and arrested Heena Shaikh after investigating into the complaint.

The police said the couple got married three years ago. They separated a few months ago.

M Kad, senior police inspector, said,“On Sunday, Heena’s former husband, Faiyaz, 52, showed us the video and told us that Heena had been demanding more money to look after the child. Faiyaz, who sells biryani, sends her Rs 6,000 every month but she wanted Rs10,000.”

Kad added, “We verified the video and arrested the woman under the Juvenile Justice Act 2015. The child was sent for medical check-up.”

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 09:53 IST