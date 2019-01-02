Mumbai woman critical after being flung into air by speeding car

A 24-year-old woman is in critical condition after a car hit her, flinging her into the air on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link road (JVLR) in Andheri (East) on Sunday.

A CCTV camera from a nearby hotel caught the entire incident and the video has gone viral on social media. According to MIDC police, the incident took place around 4.30pm near Durga Nagar junction on the west-bound stretch of the link road.

Sayli Rane, a resident of Jogeshwari, was heading home from college and was walking along the side of the road when the speeding car driven by 65-year-old Vishwajeet Hate hit her. The car then crashed into a pole.

According to the police, the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she continued to remain critical, but stable. Hate, a businessman, was booked for rash driving and causing grievous injuries under section 279 and 338 of the IPC.

The police said Hate was not drink driving.

A tyre had burst, causing Hate to lose control of his car. The RTO will inspect the vehicle. Hate has been served a notice and will be soon arrested.

