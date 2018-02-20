Mumbaiites, get ready to pedal: Parts of cycling track along Tansa pipeline to open soon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is soon set to open two portions of the ambitious 36-km cycling track along the Tansa pipeline for cyclists on a pilot basis.

This includes a 1.1-kilometre stretch at Mulund boundary, and a two-kilometre stretch at Morarji Gate near Powai towards Andheri. The BMC will also inaugurate a 1.1-kilometre walking track along the pipeline near Andheri. A senior civic official said, “Work is complete on these three patches, so we are throwing them open to the public as a sample. This can help the citizens envision what the entire cycling track and the walking track will look like once it is complete.”

The BMC then plans to integrate these three portions into the main cycling track – Green Wheels Along Blue Lines – once that is ready. The official said work on the cycling track is going on in full swing. The first phase will run along the Tansa pipeline from Mulund to CMT colony around Vile Parle, bordering around Andheri. The second phase will be between Santacruz and Mahim and a portion of the eastern suburbs.

The third phase will roughly include areas in the suburbs along Ghatkopar, and in the island city around Sion overlapping Antop Hill area. The track includes walking tracks, gardens, and parking space for cyclists. The project has a budgetary provision of Rs100 crore in the BMC budget of 2018-19.