Mumbaiites, your BEST commute is set to get costlier from today

Your ride on BEST buses will become costlier from Thursday.

The fare revision will hit commuters travelling long distance hard as there is no hike for distance up to 4 km.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking is the second biggest mode of public transport in Mumbai.

Passengers will have to pay Rs1-Rs12 more for a journey beyond 4km and Rs40-Rs360 for monthly passes.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA), chaired by transport secretary Manoj Saunik, on Wednesday approved the fare revision. BEST had sought MMRTA’s nod after the BMC’s general body cleared it on March 3. BEST is an undertaking of the BMC.

With this fare hike, the passengers will have to pay Rs15 instead of Rs14 for the journey up to 6km.

Even BEST bus pass will be costlier with the fare revision. The daily pass for the entire city will cost Rs90 instead of the earlier Rs70; the fare for a pass for the suburbs has been increased from Rs50 to Rs60; and for the island city it has been hiked to Rs50 from Rs40.

With the revised fares, BEST hope to ride over its worst ever financial conditions with cumulative losses more than Rs1,759 crore.

The number of daily commuters dropped below 28lakh in recent years. For this, the reduced speed and frequency of the buses are said to be responsible, besides a high fare.

For overcoming the financial crisis, the civic body had suggested 20-odd reforms, including fare revision. These reforms are likely to help BEST save up to Rs800 crore. Despite opposition from labour unions, BEST has agreed to most of the recommendations, including wet leasing of buses. Under wet leasing, contractors bear the cost of driver and maintenance of buses.

Transport experts saying that fare hike will further bring down the number of passengers.