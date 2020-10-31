Munger violence an attack on Hindutva, why is BJP silent on it: Shiv Sena slams former ally

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:43 IST

The Shiv Sena launched an attack on former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the firing incident at Bihar’s Munger city.

One person was killed after the police allegedly opened fire, following a clash over a delay in the Durga Puja idol immersions at Munger on Monday night. Around 30 persons were also injured in the clashes between pandal organisers and the police.

Terming the incident an attack on Hindutva, Sena parliamentarian and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday questioned the alleged silence by the Bihar Governor and BJP leaders on it.

“This is an attack on Hindutva. If such an attack on Goddess Durga’s devotee had happened in West Bengal or Maharashtra, then I am certain that the Governor [of the respective states] and the BJP leaders would have immediately called the state governments anti-Hindutva governments and called for their dismissal and demanded President’s Rule in these states. BJP is also in power in Bihar. What happened in Munger, is it not against Hindutva,” Raut said while speaking to reporters.

The Sena also slammed the BJP in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana on Friday and said the national party has “put secular glasses” and is unable to see the insult of the idols of Goddess Durga by the police.

“It is surprising that these hypocritical ravens don’t see the disrespect of Durga idols and firing as jungle raj. It seems that the BJP in Bihar has put on secular glasses, which is why it’s not seeing the anguish of Goddess Durga in Munger,” it said.

Referring to the lynching of two sadhus and their driver in Palghar, the editorial also said that BJP had targeted the Uddhav Thackeray government over the incident.

“Had this violence and firing happened in West Bengal or Maharashtra, then the bell tolling hollow Hindutvawadi would have started its vulgar dance... they would have demanded a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe in the matter. Why are you, the bell-ringing Hindutvawadi, silent on the firing at the Durga idol processions,” the editorial said.

It also questioned how those who are calling for the reopening of places of worship in Maharashtra have chosen to remain silent over the Munger incident. Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is BJP’s poll in charge in Bihar. BJP leaders in Maharashtra have staged agitation demanding reopening of places of worship in the state.

“Those ringing bells to reopen temples, those threatening to break the locks of the temples are not concerned about the violence in Munger or the insult on Hindutva. This is Hindutva of convenience. Hindutva is lying in a pool of blood in Munger,” the editorial added.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant also questioned the BJP over its silence on the Munger incident.

Sawant asked why have those, who had demanded Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s resignation after the Palghar lynching case, not uttered a word on the police firing incident during Durga puja festivities.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye was unavailable for comment.