Gangster, who allegedly attacked Chhota Rajan in Bangkok, says no to DNA test

In a setback to the Mumbai crime branch’s six-year-long efforts to bring back Sayyad Muzzakkir Muddasar Hussain, alias Munna Jhingada, from Thailand, the gangster has refused to give his tissue samples for the DNA test.

The test is a must to prove Hussain is an Indian and get him extradited. Mumbai Police have submitted the tissue samples of his parents in the Thailand court. Thailand does not permit drawing DNA samples without consent, said a senior crime branch official.

Hussain, an accused in six cases in the city, fled India in 1997. In 2000, he allegedly attacked gangster Chhota Rajan in Bangkok at the behest of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Chhota Shakeel. Hussain was reportedly paid Rs 4 crore to carry out the attack with Shakeel gang members, including Rashid Malabari. Rajan was admitted to a local hospital at Bangkok, from where he soon escaped.

The Bangkok court sentenced Hussain to eleven years imprisonment for the attack. He served the term and came out of jail in 2011. India claimed his custody in 2012, but it was contested by Pakistan, on the grounds he was a Pakistani citizen named Mohammed Salim, said a senior police official.

Lodging a counter claim, the crime branch submitted his documents, including his birth certificate, details of cases registered against Hussain in India and fingerprints. The official claimed the fingerprints submitted by the crime branch in August matched Hussain’s, after which the Thailand court rejected the claim of the Pakistani authorities.

