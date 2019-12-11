e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Mumbai News

Musician’s murder: 2nd bag with limbs found in Mithi river

mumbai Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:32 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

Crime branch officers from unit 5 recovered a second bag containing the other arm and leg as well as some clothes which have been identified as belonging to musician Bennett Rebello. The bag was found in Mithi river, at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday afternoon.

“With the help of locals, our teams are now trying to recover two more bags, in which the murderers allegedly dumped the victim’s body parts. The knives and the hammer used to dismember the body are also yet to be recovered,” said a crime branch officer.

The police said on Tuesday that the two accused, a 19-year-old woman and her 16-year-old boyfriend, had sprinkled attar in the four bags in which they dumped the musician’s body parts, to ensure that the
decomposed cadaver did not emit any foul smell while
they transported them to Mithi river.

The duo was produced in a local court on Tuesday, which remanded them in police custody till December 16.

The woman had previously told the police that she had allegedly been informally adopted by Rebello in 2017. She also said she and her boyfriend murdered Rebello on November 26, following an argument.

The woman has alleged she was sexually abused by Rebello.

The murder came to light on December 2, after a suitcase containing Rebello’s left arm, a right leg, two pants, shirts and a sweater washed up near Mahim Dargah.

After investigations, the woman and her boyfriend were arrested for the murder on December 7.

According to the police, the woman and the minor have admitted that on November 26, the woman and Rebello had an argument at the latter’s home, after which she hit him with a bamboo stick on his head and stabbed him.

The minor, who was at the spot, and the woman, then sprayed mosquito repellent on Rebello’s face to ensure he
died.

The next day, they chopped his body into eight parts, packed them in four different bags and dumped the bags in Mithi river between November 27 and 29.

The police is on the lookout for an auto rickshaw driver who was allegedly hired by the accused to ferry the bags to Mithi river.

top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News