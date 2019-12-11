Musician’s murder: 2nd bag with limbs found in Mithi river

mumbai

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:32 IST

Crime branch officers from unit 5 recovered a second bag containing the other arm and leg as well as some clothes which have been identified as belonging to musician Bennett Rebello. The bag was found in Mithi river, at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday afternoon.

“With the help of locals, our teams are now trying to recover two more bags, in which the murderers allegedly dumped the victim’s body parts. The knives and the hammer used to dismember the body are also yet to be recovered,” said a crime branch officer.

The police said on Tuesday that the two accused, a 19-year-old woman and her 16-year-old boyfriend, had sprinkled attar in the four bags in which they dumped the musician’s body parts, to ensure that the

decomposed cadaver did not emit any foul smell while

they transported them to Mithi river.

The duo was produced in a local court on Tuesday, which remanded them in police custody till December 16.

The woman had previously told the police that she had allegedly been informally adopted by Rebello in 2017. She also said she and her boyfriend murdered Rebello on November 26, following an argument.

The woman has alleged she was sexually abused by Rebello.

The murder came to light on December 2, after a suitcase containing Rebello’s left arm, a right leg, two pants, shirts and a sweater washed up near Mahim Dargah.

After investigations, the woman and her boyfriend were arrested for the murder on December 7.

According to the police, the woman and the minor have admitted that on November 26, the woman and Rebello had an argument at the latter’s home, after which she hit him with a bamboo stick on his head and stabbed him.

The minor, who was at the spot, and the woman, then sprayed mosquito repellent on Rebello’s face to ensure he

died.

The next day, they chopped his body into eight parts, packed them in four different bags and dumped the bags in Mithi river between November 27 and 29.

The police is on the lookout for an auto rickshaw driver who was allegedly hired by the accused to ferry the bags to Mithi river.