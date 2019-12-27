e-paper
MVA forms panel to fight local body polls together

mumbai Updated: Dec 27, 2019
Shrinivas Deshpande
Shrinivas Deshpande
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, consisting of Shiv Sena, National Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, has formed a joint committee to decide on a formula to contest the upcoming local body elections in January.

In its first meeting on Thursday, the committee decided to fight the district councils (zilla parishad) elections in Nandurbar, Dhule, Akola, Washim and Nagpur together. The polls will be held in the first week of January. The committee consists of Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Desai and Vinayak Raut from Shiv Sena, Mohan Joshi and Kalyan Kale from the Congress, and Shivaji Garje from NCP.

Joshi said the panel members will meet on Friday also to decide the common minimum programme for the elections. “After these polls, we will meet again to finalise the party functionaries for 20 district councils, which will be held later,” said Joshi.

