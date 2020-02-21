MVA govt scraps Mahaportal for recruitment drive

mumbai

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:13 IST

In yet another reversal of a decision taken by the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government, the state government on Thursday scrapped the recruitment process carried out through its Mahapariksha portal, following complaints by political leaders and organisations representing students.

The government, in an order issued on Thursday, also announced the decentralisation of the recruitment process. In the order, the government stated that the recruitment process will be conducted at the department level by the empaneled agencies from the state’s information and technology sector.

The erstwhile Fadnavis government had decided to conduct the recruitment drive for the appointment of employees in Class C and D through the centralised Mahapariksha portal developed by its Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MAHA-IT). The portal had conducted optical mark recognition tests and shorthand tests for the recruitment of Class C and D employees in various government departments, after the Fadnavis government had announced to fill 35,000 vacant posts.

Student organisations and political leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule and Youth Congress leader Satyajeet Tambe, had demanded the scrapping of the portal and introduction of an alternative process.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had stayed the recruitment process through the portal in December. The information and technology department of the state government has now announced it will introduce an alternative mechanism to the portal.