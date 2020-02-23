‘MVA will complete its 5-year term’

mumbai

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 00:04 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he was confident the incumbent Maharashtra government would complete its full five-year term.

“I do not doubt that this government will complete its tenure of five years,” Pawar said, referring to the coalition government Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Speaking at a private event organised in the city by Marathi news channel ABP Majha, Pawar also praised chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray. “A lot of this depends on the character of the person who is heading the government. In this case, [Uddhav Thackeray] is the kind of person who takes everyone forward with him,” he said.

The NCP chief went on to explain that differences in opinion between the three parties in MVA were exaggerated.

“This is a coalition government. Once a coalition is formed and it has decided to come together, one has agreed to certain terms. Bitterness and discontent do not seep into the equation,” Pawar said.

“Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP all play a pivotal role in making MVA successful.”

Pawar also cleared the air on claims that he held the remote control of the government.

“I have a very clear approach toward this alliance. I will not give my opinions until I am asked. If any decision is affecting the state negatively, then I discuss it at the party level, not in the government,” said Pawar.

“We have a coordination committee now with two representatives from each party to solve contentious issues. Yes, if there are some questions related to the Centre and Maharashtra, we sit together as leaders in Maharashtra and deliberate on them,” he added .

When asked about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s attempts to inch closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pawar said an aggressive opposition was now required in the state and he welcomed it.

“MNS has a strong appeal in Maharashtra. Why this appeal does not translate to votes needs to be studied.”

Senior Sena leader and Maharashtra industries minister Subhash Desai reiterated that MVA works based on the common minimum program decided by the three parties.

When asked if Shiv Sena would have continued its alliance with BJP if the latter had agreed to share the post of chief minister for 2.5 years, Desai said, “Yes, then it may have even continued. Now we do not want to pay heed to BJP’s references of brotherhood between the two parties.”