We got justice but trial felt like it would kill us, says rape survivor’s mother

mumbai

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:28 IST

Just over a week ago, the Bombay high court upheld a 10-year sentence handed down to a security guard who raped a woman in the building where he worked. The June 2 verdict marked the end of a six-year struggle for the survivor, who was 25 at the time, and her family. Now, her mother says, they can finally start to heal. But first she wanted to describe, in her own words, the ordeal of seeking justice in a rape case.

For six years, I have been petrified that he may get away. The case took over our lives. We spend days, weeks, months, in courtroom after courtroom, reduced to initials and numbers. I was PW12 — Prosecution Witness No 12.

I would fly in from Singapore, where I live, for the proceedings. When the defence lawyer walked in, it would be time to be violated again and again. I felt helpless and only the presence of sensitive people like special public prosecutor Vaibhav Bagade and police inspector Rajiv Chavan made me feel safe.

Truth does not matter at criminal justice trials. At every hearing your dignity is shredded. My daughter had to depose, and so did I and my other daughter, in front of the rapist. When he was not present, his lawyer made up for it. They didn’t have evidence to exonerate this man, so they resorted to lies. I was told it was legally allowed.

My daughter’s undergarments, her favourite boots, every injury on her body, was used repeatedly as a tool to demolish her character and suggest that there were reasons, even justifications, for the crime.

You want to scream but you are silent.

The court is a place where everybody is equal and has to walk through the same doors. But is it an equal justice to have had her morals called into question?

Even if the results are eventually just, the proceedings feel like they will kill you. Sensitivity is absent and mindsets and biases that have no place in a court of justice, get free reign.

I believe people convicted of rape or murder should get the death penalty. This man will be released after 10 years.

When a mother’s worst nightmare comes true, it is irrevocable. Some wounds are here to stay but I may now start to sleep in peace.

Because of all the questioning and scrutiny, my daughter has fresh scars to heal from. She is a survivor. She will get through this in time. But we shouldn’t have to be this strong.

My daughter deserved respect and compassion, and everywhere we turned, with very few exceptions, she didn’t get it.