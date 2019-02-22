Narrow escape for 60-year-old woman crossing track near Mumbai

A 60-year-old woman had a lucky escape from being run over by a local train at Thakurli station on Monday.

The commuter identified as Kamal Mohan Shinde, a resident of Khambalpada, was crossing the railway track instead of using a foot overbridge (FOB) when a local train from other direction approached the track but she escaped the death.

The incident took place around 1.30pm on Monday, when Shinde was going towards platform number 2 from platform number 1.

“The moment she came between the tracks, the commuters present on the platform alerted her about a local train. They kept shouting to alert her,” said S Pawar, senior police inspector, Dombivli, GRP.

“Commuters suggested her to lie down between the sleepers. However, the motorman too had realised that a commuter was standing between the track, hence he slowed down the speed of the local train,” he said.

“The two compartments of the Kalyan local ran over Shinde, who was lying down. However, as the speed of the local was slow, she escaped with hardly any major injuries, only minor scratches were noticed on her body,” added Pawar.

According to the Dombivli GRP, “Shinde avoided taking FOB as she thought she would miss the CST train.”

She was on her way to Mulund, said a GRP official.

“As she was a senior citizen, the railway police didn’t register case against her or fine her. They informed her family members about the incident,” added Pawar.

