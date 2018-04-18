Navi Mumbai airport work to speed up as state forms task force

To fast track work of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the state government has formed a task force to coordinate between its various departments and obtain clearances.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that one runway of the airport will be functional by December 2019.

The task force has been asked to ensure that infrastructure facilities such as roads, water connection, power connection and connectivity to the airport with railway, metro line and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link be made available in time.

The task force comprises secretaries from various state departments, the Navi Mumbai police commissioner and City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) general manager. It has also allowed help from general manager of Central Railway, Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner and Panvel municipal commissioner as special invitees for the task force.