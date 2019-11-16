e-paper
Navi Mumbai civic schools set for digital revamp

mumbai Updated: Nov 16, 2019 00:55 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) plan to digitise classrooms and introduce a biometric attendance systems in all schools may soon become a reality, as Diwali vacations are over and the work is set to pick up .The NMMC’s education department runs 53 primary schools and 19 secondary schools. It also has two CBSE schools at Kopar Khairane and Seawoods.

While work to digitalise 600 classrooms have already been completed, around 10% work is still pending, said civic officials. As part of the project, each classroom will be equipped with a digital board and a projector. Moreover, students will have to record their attendance on the ERP system and parents will immediately be alerted via SMS.

Civic schools in the city have been witnessing rising number of students over the years. These include Marathi, Hindi, English and Urdu medium schools at the primary and secondary levels. “The contract for digital classes includes adopting changes in the syllabus for a period of five years. There has been a change in the Class 2 syllabus but it has not yet been incorporated in the system,” said an education department official. “The biometric system has been installed in some classes but students are not yet aware of the system.”

During a recent meeting, convened by the municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal and attended by education department officials and contractors, Misal reviewed the work and ordered immediate completion of the project. “I have reviewed the details of project implementation. Instructions have been given to the agency concerned to ensure that all work mentioned in the contract and the pending work is completed at the earliest,” said Misal.

