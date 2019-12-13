Navi Mumbai police catch 57K helmetless bikers this year

mumbai

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 01:21 IST

Navi Mumbai

A total of 57,288 cases were registered against bikers for riding without helmets this year — four times more than last year.

The latest data by Navi Mumbai traffic police shows that out of 205 total deaths in road accidents this year, 98 are bikers.

Police officials said the increase in the cases is partly due to their policing initiative to clamp down on violations.

Last year till December, 14,403 bikers were issued challans for riding without a helmet. More bikers were killed in accidents in Navi Mumbai for two years in a row. In 2018, out of 228 fatalities, 107 were bikers.

Cases of speeding and rash driving also quadrupled as compared to last year. This year, 11,374 cases were reported while last year only 1835 cases were registered.

An officer with the traffic police department said bikers also indulge in most violations like speeding and rash driving. The violations in Navi Mumbai are reported by two means – the CCTV system that issues challans and the regular recording of violations at the checkpoints by the on-duty traffic police officers.

“Now, the roads are cemented in most areas and are properly maintained. While this allows a smooth flow of traffic, it also has led to an increase in speeding cases,” said Arun Patil, assistant commissioner of police, traffic.

Patil added that traffic police constables are posted at junctions to tackle motorists and bikers speeding along the accident-prone roads and highways.

“Motorists follow the rules only if they see police personnel on the road,” said Patil.

The traffic department also confirmed two interceptor vehicles are handed over to them to check violations. The vehicles that come equipped with speed guns, breathalysers and a device to check for tinted glasses on cars were inaugurated last month by Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar.

A source from the traffic department said the vehicles patrol mainly in four areas including Kalamboli, Vashi, Seawoods and Rabale where the department has reported most violations.

The traffic branch is also increasing police presence at blackspots in Vashi, Turbhe, Kalamboli, Taloja, Nhava Sheva and Uran to curb accidents and traffic violations.

The traffic department data show a drop in signal jumping and using mobile phones while driving. Last year, 24,629 people were booked for jumping traffic signal. In 2019, violations were reduced by more than half with only such 10,936.

Only 9,057 motorists were issued challans for talking on mobile phones this year as opposed to 19,977 cases in 2018.

Officials said one of the reasons is the traffic department’s move to apply for suspension of the violator’s driver’s licence in cases of signal jumping and talking on phone. The regional transport office then decides on the further course of action by suspending their licence for a minimum of three months, said police.