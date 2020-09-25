NCB quizzes designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former business manager Shruti Modi

mumbai

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:19 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), whichisprobing the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, questioned designer Simone Khambatta for around six hourson Thursday, after she reached the agency’s Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) guest house in Colaba at 9.40am. Rajput’s former business manager,Shruti Modi,wasalso questioned by the agency.

NCB officers raided the house of Dharma Productions’ executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad. However, as Prasad was not athome, he has been served summons to be present attheNCB office on Friday. NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed the development.

The agency had issued summons to four actors – Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh – on Wednesday to join the investigation. Padukone had been issued summons for Friday, but will be joining the probe on Saturday. An NCB officer said Padukone’s name had emerged in the WhatsApp chats found during the agency’s investigation. Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash, who is an employee of talent management agency KWAN, will join the investigation on Friday,said NCB officers.

Khan and Kapoor have been called for investigations on Saturday.

As per the summons, Singh had to join the probe on Thursday. “She was contacted through various platforms, including her phone. But there has been no response from her,”KPS Malhotra,deputy director of NCB,said.

On Wednesday,the agencyquestioned Rajput’s talent manager,Jaya Saha,for the third consecutive day, while Dhruv Chitgopekar, KWAN’s chief executive officer, was calledinfor the second consecutive day. Film producer Madhu Mantena was also questioned on Wednesday.

So far, NCB has arrested 19 people, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and members of Rajput’s domestic staff.