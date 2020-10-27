e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / NCB summons Deepika Padukone’s manager in drugs case after search at her Mumbai home

NCB summons Deepika Padukone’s manager in drugs case after search at her Mumbai home

mumbai Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:59 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Karishma Prakash, manager of actor Deepika Padukone, to join its investigations on Wednesday into allegations of drug abuse in the case of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB on Tuesday conducted a search and found drugs in small quantities at Prakash’s Versova home, but she was not present in the house, said NCB officials. Prakash was then summoned by NCB for questioning on Wednesday. NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed the development.

NCB questioned Prakash on September 25 and 26 for approximately 12 hours as part of its probe into Rajput’s death. The agency also questioned Padukone and actors Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor. So far, 24 accused have been arrested in Rajput’s case, including Rajput’s domestic help and alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar. Arrested accused actor Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail on October 7, while her brother Showik is among the arrested accused still in jail.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, NCB arrested Joshua Crasto, 39, on Monday and recovered 50 grams of local marijuana, 25 grams curated marijuana, 2.8 grams charas and 2.2 grams of cocaine from him. Crasto has revealed to NCB that he procured curated marijuana from abroad and hashish from local contacts in Worli and nearby areas. Wankhede said Crasto has revealed he both consumed and supplied contraband.

