NCP demands SIT probe into WhatsApp snooping

mumbai Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:29 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

Following reports of snooping on WhatsApp users across the country, Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party demanded setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a retired judge of the high court to probe the matter. The party has also demanded a white paper on the illegal surveillance through Israel-made software Pegasus.

Terming the issue serious, state NCP president Jayant Patil said it violates the right to privacy of the people.

Social media firm WhatsApp recently alleged that Indian human rights activists and journalists are among the 1400 people who are globally snooped on by the Israeli firm, creating a furore. Among the politicians whose Whatsapp accounts are apparently watched is senior NCP leader Praful Patel.

“Israeli company NSO was roped in to snoop on some people across the country. Of the 40 people from India, 14 are from Maharashtra alone. The Central government should disclose all names snooped on so far, as we believe there are many more who are victims of this illegal activity,” Patil said. “The list of the victims was provided to the central government, which is a threat to privacy. Who made the decision? Who was allowed to do snooping and which company bore the cost of 5.5 lakh dollars? Union minister for communications, electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad should throw more light on the allegations,” he said.

