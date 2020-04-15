e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Need to counsel Covid-19 patients: Docs

Need to counsel Covid-19 patients: Docs

mumbai Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:34 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty and Shrinivas Deshpande
Rupsa Chakraborty and Shrinivas Deshpande
Hindustantimes
         

On Wednesday, a 29-year-old patient of Covid-19 died by suicide in BYL Nair Hospital where she was undergoing treatment for the infection. This is the first case of a Covid-positive patient killing themselves. The incident highlights the urgent need to counsel patients, said doctors.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has since decided to form a special team that will provide counselling to those being treated for Covid-19.

The Covid-19 patient was a resident of Worli and had been admitted to Nair Hospital on Monday. Yesterday, she tested positive for Covid-19. According to the hospital, she killed herself between 3.30am and 4am on Wednesday, in a bathroom in the isolation ward. Agripada police station has registered a case of accidental death.

“There is growing fear among people about the virus. Fake messages on social media aggravate the situation along with social stigma. Counselling should be made mandatory for all quarantined people, especially Covid-19 patients,” said Dr Vinay Kumar, general secretary, Indian Psychiatric Society. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends counselling for both patients and caregivers.

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director, health department, BMC, said, “We have decided to take the help of experts from our psychiatry department to counsel patients in order to strengthen the mental health of Covid-19 patients admitted to all hospitals in Mumbai.” The BMC will also deploy extra security staff in hospitals treating Covid-19 patients to increase surveillance of patients and security for doctors.

Recovered patients have complained about the unavailability of counsellors in government and private hospitals. A 56-year-old Mira Road resident, who was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in March and was alone in the isolation ward, said, “Sometimes, I would cry. Then the nurses and midwives would come and cheer me up. I wish there had been a counsellor to talk to.”

However, doctors working in isolation wards have questioned the feasibility of counselling in these areas since this would require a doctor to spend approximately 30 minutes with each patient. “Sitting in an isolation ward for so long can make the medico vulnerable to infection. Even for us, we try to attend patients as quickly as possible to avoid long stays,” said a doctor at Kasturba Hospital.

Psychiatrist Dr Sagar Mundada said counselling sessions may be conducted using video calls. “Patients can be treated through video calls. But even for that, the hospital needs to connect the patients to us, which is not happening,” he said.

After the state government announced its medical task force for patient management on Monday, psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty had alleged the team did not include any psychiatrists and written to the Prime Minister’s office, seeking a review. “This is the mental epidemic in the making. Patients with a history of mental illness require counselling. Otherwise, even though they recover from the virus, their mental health will be compromised,” he said.

top news
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news