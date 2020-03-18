Need to do 5,000-10,000 tests daily: Mumbai civic chief on coronavirus outbreak

mumbai

Mar 18, 2020

PRAVEEN PARDESHI, BMC chief

Experts have been pointing out that large scale tests are needed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The civic body is increasing the capacity of laboratory tests to over 350 a day. Is this sufficient?

One of the biggest challenges the BMC is facing is the number of laboratory tests we need to do. We need to be doing at least 5,000 to 10,000 tests a day. We have taken measures to boost this number. More municipal-run labs will be operational soon, including one at JJ Hospital, Sion Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, and others at Lilavati Hospital. Many private labs will also get permits soon to do these tests. It will enable Mumbai to conduct up to 2000 tests a day, which will be sufficient in the current scenario. It is essential to do more tests to deal with Mumbaiites’ panic and fear. There should not be a scenario where someone approaches a lab for a test, and we have to turn down the person because there is a cap on who can be tested – only a person with a travel history to another country or in contact with someone with a travel history.

How equipped is Mumbai to handle this outbreak?

Coronavirus is not like a wave which will break on us, and then we can reveal we are strong enough to handle it. I have studied simulations across the world to understand how they dealt with the virus. China was able to break the virus’s back only because of extreme and forced social distancing. In Mumbai, we do not need to take such extreme measures. But milder precautions are in place, such as private companies have been asked to get their staff to work from home, malls, multiplexes, gyms, schools have been closed. Mumbai needs to increase the number of isolation wards. The BMC will add 50 more isolation beds to Seven Hills, there are 50 at present. Another 50 will be added to Kasturba. At least 2 lakh incoming passengers have been screened. Those with mild symptoms are being quarantined. Those without symptoms have been asked to self-quarantine and the BMC is following up with them.

The BMC’s decision to stamp the back of the palm of home quarantined faced criticism...

Handstamping was criticised. That’s okay. The BMC need not do it, as long as persons asked to quarantine restrict themselves to their homes, and do not wander out. If this self-restraint is not there, they can come to Seven Hills Hospital and stay under observation for 14 days.

Will the BMC take action against private firms not following the directive to allow only 50% of their staff to work on any given day?

This is not an advisory anymore. It is punishable under section 188 of the IPC. Of course, we have a lot more to do, and are not going to go out inspecting private organizations. But if anyone is not following it, we are equipped to take action.

The level of cleanliness at Kasturba Hospital was criticised widely on social media...

visited the centre on Tuesday morning, and found it to be clean. It will be thoroughly cleaned, every hour, daily.

There is so much misinformation about the coronavirus...

There is a massive public campaign organised by the BMC to create awareness and counter misinformation. Large billboards have been put up across the city, at railway stations, bus stops, at traffic signals, around public toilets, in hospitals, in schools and colleges. We are distributing comics for schoolchildren.