New AI Delhi to San Francisco to start on August 15

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 01:18 IST

Air India’s (AI) inaugural passenger flight from Delhi to San Francisco, which will fly over the North Pole, will start operations on August 15.

According to a senior AI pilot, will fly over Kyrgyzstan, Russia, the North Pole and Alaska before reaching its destination. The current route taken by AI goes via Bangladesh, Myanmar, China, and Japan, before crossing the Pacific Ocean to enter the US. According to the airline the polar route will cut down travel time by up to 1.5 hours.

According to the airline, by flying over the North Pole, each flight will save between 1,700 and 6,000 tonnes of fuel (both ways) every year.

Mukesh Bhatia, director of AI western region, said, “We have hired a flight diversion support agency to ensure the safety of the aircraft and passengers. More than four airports have been asked to serve as alternative airports in the polar regions.”

Dhananjay Kumar, AI’s spokesperson said, “A specialised minimum equipment list will be followed for flights over the polar route, which will be taken only after studying the weather forecast over the region.”

Ashwani Lohani, chairman and managing director, Air India, said, “This is an unparalleled initiative by the national carrier. The passengers of the first flight would be given a commemorative certificate.”

