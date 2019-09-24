New pattern for Class 9, 10: ‘Study more for fewer marks’

mumbai

A few days after the state education department came up with a revised question paper pattern for Class 9 and 10, experts have said it is not in line with the textbooks.

With the education department bringing back internal assessments, languages and social sciences will now have only 80 marks written exams, and 20 marks will be dedicated to orals and assignments. While the question papers will be realigned to suit the new marking scheme, the syllabus, which students have to study, will remain the same.

“There is mismatch between the existing syllabus and the new paper pattern. When the syllabus for these classes was revised, books were designed keeping in mind the 100-mark written exams. Now, with internals, a lot of things will be skipped and will be seen only from the marks perspective. The current syllabus will also be very vast for the new marking scheme,” said a former member who was involved in syllabus framing.

For instance, in languages, students would have options in writing skills and know the blueprint of the question paper in advance.

“If students know that there will be an option between the formal and informal letter, why will they try to write a formal letter?” asked the member. In social sciences, the weightage for political science would go down from 20 marks to 10 marks for which students have to study eight chapters.

Teachers said the state government should have thought about realigning the syllabus before bringing back the old paper pattern.

“The portion is too vast and students will now have a tough time studying more concepts for lesser marks. The lack of coordination within the department will make students suffer again,” said a teacher of a suburban school.

On August 8, the department had released a government resolution (GR) bringing back internal assessments in languages and social sciences after Class 10 results saw almost a 10% dip in the state this year. It directed the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to come up with a revised marking scheme with 80 marks being given for written exams and 20 for internal assessments.

