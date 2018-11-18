New railway network fine but where are cops?, ask Navi Mumbai commuters

The newly inaugurated Nerul-Belapur-Kharkopar railway line may have cut short travel time for Ulwe residents but women commuters are worried about their safety.

There are no Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel in their compartments.

Niket Kaushik, commissioner of police, railways, Mumbai, said, “The government has not given us the responsibility of the new corridor and hence our officials are not patrolling the area. Presently, the local police are responsible for commuters’ safety.”

In August, the GRP told the state government that they would not be able to provide security in the new corridor as they do not have sufficient manpower. Since the state has not addressed the issue as yet, the officials are not guarding the trains to Kharkopar leaving from Belapur and Nerul stations.

Two railway stations — Bamandongri and Kharkopar — are operational in the new corridor. The newly opened stations are usually deserted.

Anushree Mohite, 32, a resident of Ulwe, Sector 17, said: “Recently, I boarded a train’s ladies compartment at Belapur station to come to Kharkopar at 9.32pm. There were no GRP officials in my compartment. I was the only passenger in the compartment and I was scared when the train crossed isolated stretches.”

When she told her family about it, they dissuaded her from taking the train.

“When it gets late in the evening, I take a bus. I am sure other women commuters too feel unsafe,” she said.

Women commuters have also complained about men boarding their compartments.

Bhavna Pandey, 37, a resident of Ulwe, Sector 21, said, “Due to lack of security personnel, youth board ladies compartments. When we are alone or few women, we feel scared to say anything. The authorities should take immediate steps for our safety,” she said.

Railway Protection Force (RPF), which is mainly responsible for safety of railway properties), has asked its Belapur unit to take care of this corridor. However, due to lack of sufficient manpower, they have deployed only one constable at Kharkopar station.

M Lotha, inspector of RPF, Belapur, said, “Since we don’t have adequate manpower, we cannot deploy more than one policeman on the corridor.”

Purushuttam Karad, deputy commissioner of GPR, refused to comment on the issue.

Gauri Prasad, Hiremath, senior inspector of Vashi GRP, said, “We have not received any instruction from our seniors. The new corridor is just like Konkan Railway. The GRP is not responsible for Konkan Railway and the local police of the respective jurisdictions are responsible for commuters’ safety,” said Hiremath.

Sanjay Kumar, commissioner of Navi Mumbai police said, “Our officials are patrolling around the new stations. Respective police stations have been asked to pay attention to those places 24x7.”

When asked if their constables will guard the ladies compartments of the trains like what GRP does, he said, “We will see the requirements and will take steps accordingly.”

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 00:51 IST