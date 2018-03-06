Next exams soon, but Mumbai varsity yet to assess 1L papers from last semester

Even as the University of Mumbai (MU) is all set to announce the exam schedule for the next semester, over one lakh answer booklets from the previous semester are yet to be assessed. The results of around 150 exams are yet to be announced. To add to the university’s problems, the number of teachers reporting for assessment duty is down to a few hundred, from a few thousands.

To speed up the assessments, MU is now calling up teachers personally to encourage them to report for assessment duty and finish assessing as many answer booklets as possible.

“Unlike last year, when the bigger problem was scanning of answer booklets, this time we are finding trouble in convincing all teachers to report for assessment duty. The burden of assessment has fallen on a small group of teachers who are making up for the rest. We are therefore encouraging all teachers to share the work of assessment,” said Vinod Malale, deputy registrar (public relations), examinations department, MU.

He added that the most answer booklets pending for assessment are from the Law department as those exams were conducted in January. “Less than 200-300 teachers report for assessment these days as compared to 3,000-4,000 who did so when assessment began, and that’s what is causing delay in announcing results,” Malale added.

On-Screen Marking (OSM) system was introduced by MU in April 2017 and the unpreparedness of the university led to a delay of almost five months in announcing results. Not only did this delay affect students from last academic year as their wait for results seemed endless, but also students from the current academic year, as their winter examinations as well as the academic schedule had to be postponed by a few weeks.

One of the main reasons for the fewer number of teachers reporting for answer paper assessment work is that most colleges depend on visiting faculty for their unaided courses. “In many cases, a visiting faculty moves between two or three colleges for various subjects so it is becoming difficult to tap them. Most of our teachers have managed to finish their quota of assessment but that still doesn’t seem to be enough to declare results in time,” said Anju Kapoor, principal of UPG College, Vile Parle. Kapoor added that the fact that answer booklets from only a few courses are still pending for assessment might be another reason why faculty of only those courses are reporting for assessment duty.

While delay in results of the previous semester is just one part of the problem, colleges are now worried about the delay once again seeping into the next semester. As per a proposal for the upcoming summer examinations, the schedule for exams hints at commencement of exams by the last week of April. “This once again means teachers will be forced to do examination duty in the month of May and the burden of assessment work will fall on them by June. This will definitely shake up the academic schedule of the next academic year,” said the principal of a suburban college.