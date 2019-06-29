NHSRC to finalise compensation amount to be paid to Godrej

The negotiations to finalise the compensation that the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) will pay to Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company to acquire a part of their Vikhroli land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is almost over, the firm told the Bombay high court (HC) on Friday.

A part of the high-speed bullet train corridor is proposed to pass through the Godrej-owned land in Vikhroli. A bench of justice Amjad Sayed and justice Prakash Naik was hearing a petition filed by the company, seeking directions to the project proponent, NHSRC, to consider using another plot. On Friday, senior advocate Navroz Seervai, representing the company, said the negotiations between the company and NHRSC have taken place “at the highest level” and sought two weeks’ adjournment.

However, additional government pleader, Geeta Shastri, urged the HC to direct NHSRC to deposit the compensation in the court as the state has filed a suit against Godrej claiming ownership of the entire land.

