Nick of time: Mumbai cop saves man from coming under train

The man kept standing on the railway track to wear his shoe even as a local train was approaching.

mumbai Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 13:43 IST
hindustantime.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The man wore the shoe and tried climbing the platform even as the local train was barely a few metres away
The man wore the shoe and tried climbing the platform even as the local train was barely a few metres away(Photo: ANI screengrab)
         

A man was saved by a constable of Mumbai Police at the city’s Dahisar railway station from coming under a local train on Friday. The man was seen getting on the railway track to pick up his shoe which had fallen while he was trying to cross the platform via the track.

The man kept standing on the railway track to wear his shoe even as a local train was approaching.

 

The constable rushed to the platform and asked the man to get off the track and gestured him to hurry. The man wore the shoe and tried climbing the platform even as the local train was barely a few metres away. With the train about to hit the man, the constable pulled the man and dragged him on the platform top and saved his life.

The incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras installed at the Dahisar railway station.

According to the Indian Railways’ guidelines, trespassing railway tracks is a punishable offence which attracts fine. The act is classified as an offence under the section of 147 of the Indian Railways act with a penalty of imprisonment up to six months and or fine up to Rs 1,000.

The Indian Railways act permits crossing and travelling between railway tracks only by using foot over bridges and subways.

