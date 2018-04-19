Nigerian national who cheated 49-year-old Mumbai woman of Rs35 lakh arrested

The LT Marg police on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old Nigerian national for allegedly duping a 49-year-old woman from South Mumbai of Rs35 lakh by befriending her on social media.

The victim, who is a resident of Marine Lines and works as a teacher, was befriended on Facebook by a one ‘Fredrik Rafael’ from Scotland. The two began to chat frequently, said the police.

He then told her that he had met with an accident and required, for the treatment, medicines are available only in India. He said that his friend, ‘Kane Andy’, was in Delhi and had been trying to send him the medicines worth £40,000.

However, he told her, the consignment was stuck in customs and he needed to pay Rs35 lakh in order to it to free the consignment. The accused then gave the woman a number of bank accounts to which she transferred the money.

“The woman did what she was told. Later, when he started giving her various reasons for not returning the money, she suspected foul play,” said an officer from the LT Marg police station.

She filed a complaint against Rafael with the LT Marg police.

Following the police’s instructions, the woman initiated contact with Rafael and told him she had fallen in love with him. After getting his phone number and having a conversation with him on video chat, she told him that she wanted to give him money to come to India and start a business.

Rafael agreed to meet her at Marine Lines station on Tuesday. “The woman recognised the man as she had sen him on video chat, and we nabbed him,” said the officer.

Investigations revealed that the accused’s real name was Okafor Chinenye Henry and he was a native of Lagos, residing in New Delhi.