No bidders yet to raze three unsafe arches in Thane

mumbai

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 01:01 IST

Six months after the decision to demolish the three archways at the city’s entry points, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has not yet found any takers to carry out the work. The corporation has tabled a proposal in the general body meeting to be held next week, after which it will re-float the bids for the third time.

The corporation had found that the three archways, made of Rajasthani rocks, each weighing 80-100 kg, are in a dilapidated condition and pose a threat to passing motorists. In May, the municipal corporation decided to demolish and rebuild the arches at Anand Nagar, LBS and Vitawa check posts.

“After the collapse of the Himalaya foot overbridge at CSMT in Mumbai, the Thane civic commissioner had given directives to carry out structural audits of these arches at the city’s entry and exit points. Accordingly, the audit was carried out in March and April this year. The three arches are more than 20 years old and are made of heavy rocks. If a piece falls on the motorists, it can lead to fatalities,” said Ravindra Khadtale, city engineer, TMC. For now, the TMC has put safety nets at the archways to avert incidents of stone falls, said Khadtale.

Since May, the corporation has floated the tenders to demolish the archways twice, but no agency came forward. “The contractor will have to demolish the arch and then sell the concrete and Rajasthani stones to recover the expenses. It will be responsible for clearing the debris. We have put up the proposal before the general body for approval again and will refloat the tenders,” Khadtale said.

The civic body plans to rebuild the arches using lighter material. “Currently, we haven’t worked out a plan for reconstruction, but we plan to use lighter material such as fibre so that the arches are steadier and last longer,” he said.

Hoardings and advertisements placed on the archways have further weakened the structure. Pandurang Rajgude, 45, a resident said, “The corporation has put up nets at the LBS check post, but the net will only hold the stones. What if the structure collapses? Who will be responsible for major tragedies? Such projects should be taken up on a priority basis. But, they are usually delayed.”