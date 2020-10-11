e-paper
No mask, no ride: Konkan taxi-auto union begins drive

mumbai Updated: Oct 11, 2020 00:02 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
         

The Konkan Auto-Taxi Mahasangh has decided that it will not allow any passenger to travel in its vehicles without a mask. This decision has been taken by the auto and taxi drivers unanimously keeping in mind the pandemic situation and the safety of the driver and passengers.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) also provided stickers and posters to create awareness on the importance of wearing masks.

“Since the last one week, we have started this campaign in Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath, Badlapur and Navi Mumbai cities. Currently, we have around one lakh vehicles that are a part of this campaign,” said Prakash Penkar, president of Konkan Auto-Taxi Mahasangh.

“We noticed that some despite having a mask don’t wear it. This can pose a health risk to not only that individual flouting the norms but also to others. Hence, we have initiated this campaign. We are getting a good response as people are cooperating with our requests to wear masks,” added Penkar.

The civic body is also appreciating the efforts taken by the auto-taxi union and supporting them by distributing posters and stickers.

