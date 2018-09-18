No new auto, taxi stands within 50 metres of BEST bus stops: BMC

In the future, no new auto rickshaw or taxi stand in the city will be located within 50 metres of bus stops of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST). Reason: to stop inconvenience caused to BEST commuters who find it difficult to get off at the stops owing to illegally parked autos and rickshaws.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) chaired by transport secretary Ashish Kumar Singh took this decision in its August meeting to clear the route for BEST buses . “The reason for the decision is to avoid inconvenience to BEST passengers,” said Shekhar Channe, transport commissioner of the state, who is also the member of the transport authority. Channe said the decision will not be applicable for existing taxi and autorickshaw stands in the city. It will be applicable while giving permissions to new taxi and autorickshaw stands. A road transport officer said the decision will also apply to stands of share-an-auto and taxi stands. Initially, MMRTA was of the opinion that the gap between BEST stops and taxi or autorickshaw stands should be 100m, but considering the space crunch, it decided to keep it 50m. “It will stop illegal parking of taxis and autos at bus stops, besides making the bus path free,” said Channe. Surendrakumar Bagde, general manager of BEST welcomed the decision.

Taxi and auto union leaders, however, said this will force commuters to walk the extra mile. “As per the rule, stands should be 15m away from bus stops,” said AL Quadros, leader of Mumbai Taximens Union.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 04:27 IST