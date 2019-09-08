No relief as Mumbai, suburbs get widespread overnight heavy rains

mumbai

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 13:09 IST

Suburbs in Mumbai recorded almost twice the amount of rainfall as compared to the city over the past 24 hours with continuous heavy to very heavy rain for the fourth consecutive day, the weather department said on Sunday.

From 8.30 am on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai suburbs recorded 119mm of rain (very heavy) while 66.4mm (heavy) rain was recorded in south Mumbai. Of this, almost 60mm was recorded overnight in the suburbs while 11mm was recorded in south Mumbai.

The weather bureau categorises rainfall above 64.4mm in a 24-hour period as ‘heavy’ and between 115.6mm to 204.4mm ‘very heavy’.

On Sunday, the city woke up to heavy downpour as predicted by the weather bureau.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a marginal drop in rain intensity was expected on Sunday.

“Heavy showers are expected to continue with active monsoon conditions along the west coast throughout Sunday. However, moderate rain is expected from Monday onwards,” said KS Hosalikar, IMD’s deputy director-general (western region).

“Overall, the past four days has seen one of the strongest monsoon spells of this season,” Hosalikar said.

While low lying areas continued to be waterlogged, very few breaks in rainfall were witnessed over the weekend.

Incessant rainfall over the past 24 hours has cooled the city with the minimum temperature almost 2 degrees Celsius below the normal mark at 23 degrees Celsius.

From June to September 8 (8.30am), Mumbai recorded 3,265.1mm of rain, which is the highest seasonal rainfall since 2010 much before the season has come to an end. The highest seasonal average was recorded in 2010 when 3,327.9mm was recorded over four months. Mumbai is likely to surpass this figure this season.

The annual average rainfall for the city is 2,514mm while the seasonal average (June to September) is 2,317.2mm.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 13:09 IST