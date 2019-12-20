e-paper
Non-stop Mumbai-JFK flights from December 24

Dec 20, 2019
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Delta Airline has announced daily, non-stop flights between Mumbai and New York City’s John F Kennedy (JFK) airport from December 24.

The 15-hr Mumbai to JFK flight (DL25) will take off at 12.55am and the return flight (DL24) will land Mumbai at 10.50pm.

The airline said passengers would be able to enjoy free wi-fi facility on-board.

Jimmy Eichelgruen, Delta’s director sales, India, said, “New York City has the highest number of Indian-Americans. In 2018, there were approximately 1.38 million overseas visitors from India to the United States, making it the 10th highest visiting nation. India was also third in terms of growth rate at 7.2% for the year, according to U.S. Government data.”

In December 2018, Air India had started a non-stop daily flight on the route. However, the services were stopped during the closure of the Pakistan airspace, after which, it did not resume operations.

Currently, Air India and United Airlines operate non-stop flights from Mumbai to Newark airport in New Jersey, which is near New York City.

In order to attract more Indians, Delta has signed an interline agreement with Vistara and Air India. An interline arrangement is a pact to issue and accept tickets for flights that are operated by the partner airline.

