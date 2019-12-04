Not quitting BJP, post was misinterpreted: Pankaja Munde

mumbai

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:31 IST

A day after her Facebook post led to several speculations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pankaja Munde on Tuesday clarified she was not quitting the party.

In her Facebook post, Munde had addressed her followers, saying she would decide her course of action, after her electoral defeat, on December 12 and she needed time to introspect. “I am very upset that my post has been misinterpreted. I have been a loyal BJP worker and news that I will leave the party is baseless. I am also not doing this to put pressure on the party. Whatever I have to say, I will now speak on December 12,” said Munde.

Senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde who visited Munde at her residence said, “She is upset about how her Facebook post was interpreted. She writes a similar post every year ahead of the December 12 function held on the birth anniversary of her father, the late Gopinath Munde.” He said Munde was upset that questions were raised about her loyalty to her party.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut had fanned the speculation, saying Munde would be welcome in the Sena. He had said, “Not just Pankaja, several other BJP leaders are in touch with the Sena leadership.”