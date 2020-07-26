e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / BMC removes notice declaring Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow ‘Jalsa’ containment zone

BMC removes notice declaring Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow ‘Jalsa’ containment zone

Amitabh Bachchan is at present being treated for Covid-19 in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

mumbai Updated: Jul 26, 2020 18:11 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Mumbai
BMC workers remove a poster declaring Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow ‘Jalsa’ containment zone, July 26, 2020.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed the poster that declared senior actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow ‘Jalsa’ as a Covid-19 containment zone, on Sunday.

It has been 14 days since the ‘Don’ actor, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus on July 11.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were also admitted to the same hospital after testing positive for the virus.

