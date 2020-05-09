Number of Maharashtra citizens quarantined for Covid-19 more than doubles in last 17 days

mumbai

Updated: May 09, 2020 12:03 IST

The number of people quarantined at homes and institutions in Maharashtra has more than doubled in the last 17 days as the state’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally inched closer to the bleak 20,000-mark, according to the state health department data.

As of April 21, there were around 107,000 citizens quarantined in the state of which around 99,569 were home quarantined and 7,808 were institutionally quarantined.

This increased to 2,39,531 citizens under home quarantined and 13,494 under institutional quarantine, as of Friday. However, in this period the number of cases and tests both increased drastically.

The state health department has added a disclaimer to the data it released, saying that 146 patients from Mumbai have been added to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) number of cases on its portal on Thursday, but the reconciliation of that figure is yet to be done.

It has also stated that since the collection of data is a progressive process, the numbers could vary.

Maharashtra reported 1,089 new infections, taking the tally to 19,063 on Friday. The state also reported 37 deaths, taking the toll to 731. While on April 21, the state had 3,451 positive cases and reported 151 fatalities.

Mumbai reported 748 infections and 25 deaths on Friday, bringing its case count to 12,142 and toll to 462.

Of the day’s other deaths, 10 were in Pune and one each in Jalgaon and Amravati. Seventeen of the patients who died on Friday were above 60 years of age, while 16 were in the age group of 40-59 years. The remaining were below 40 years of age. Twenty-seven of them had high-risk comorbidities.

It is expected that Maharashtra may cross the bleak 20,000-mark on Saturday. If this happens, it would mean the state went from 10,000 Covid-19 cases to 20,000 cases in just nine days, after taking 53 days for the first 10,000.

Maharashtra breached the 10,000-mark on April 30, 53 days after the first case was reported on March 9. The state took five days to cross the next 5,000.

The mortality rate in the state stood at 3.86%, down from 7.21% on April 12, but the number of deaths is increasing, with 362 deaths in the past 10 days. The country’s mortality rate hovers around 3.35%.

In the past 24 hours, the state has carried out 10,245 Covid-19 tests and 1,089 or 10.62% of the people have tested positive. The number of tests in the state touched 212,350 on Friday—192,197 of them were negative.

The 13,552 teams of health workers have screened 526,400 people for suspected infection after they came in contact with patients. Out of which 3,470 patients have fully recovered, after testing positive in the past six weeks.

Maharashtra has 1,139 containment zones earmarked for the strict lockdown owing to the high number of patients. In Mumbai, the municipal corporation has broken the zones into smaller ones for better monitoring.

After Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday transferred Mumbai municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to the Urban Development Department (UDD), Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer IS Chahal took charge as the new chief of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) late on Friday.

On Friday, Chahal met senior officials to discuss the way ahead for handling the coronavirus pandemic in the city. On Saturday, Chahal is expected to hold a series of review meetings with several ward officers via video conferencing.

An expert committee of bureaucrats, including retired IAS officers, constituted to suggest the steps for the revival of the state economy, submitted its report to the state government on Friday.

The committee said it will help boost business activities. It has suggested a list to be based on activities precluding social distancing and the activities that are not very critical for the economy.

“The demarcation of containment zones should be done in a granular manner. Sector and activities must be opened to a maximum across non-containment zones. A robust web-based monitoring mechanism must be enabled to ensure adherence to these guidelines of lockdown,” the report states.

The committee has recommended emphasis on Mumbai by launching a special project to re-start the state’s economy and has asp suggested a special programme to support vulnerable groups like street vendors, drivers, self-employed service providers.

It has also recommended addressing individual sectors and activities and new business classes.

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister who also holds the finance portfolio, said the report will now be present before the state cabinet for a final nod.