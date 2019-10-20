Officials pacify disgruntled Navi Mumbai residents, urge them to vote

mumbai

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 01:14 IST

With Kharghar, Panvel and Kamothe residents intensifying the boycott poll call, authorities have been forced to sit up and take note.

The matter reached the returning officer, who directed City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) and Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to address the residents’ grievances.

On Saturday, a meeting headed by PCMC officials, election officials and residents was held. People voiced out their issues and explained the reason for taking a call to opt for NOTA or boycott elections.

Around 20 housing society representatives attended the meeting. Jamir Lengrekar, chief nodal officer for model code of conduct and Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) additional commissioner, said, “We want more and more people to come out and vote. We have instructed Cidco and Panvel civic body to ensure the grievances are addressed.”

Shivesh Nair, from Ghar Angan housing society, said, “Boycotting polls is not a solution. We are glad that our issues have been considered and hopefully we will have a solution soon.”

Many residents, who are unhappy with the authorities’ failure to address issues, have been threatening to boycott polls.

“This is the first time that we as voters and our issues have got so much attention. We have been able to make our voices heard,” said social activist Deepak Singh, who attended the meeting.

He added that more than an airport, they need basic infrastructure such as roads and water. “Our poll boycott call has woken them,” said Singh.

Dattatreya Navale, returning officer, said, “We have made residents aware that voting for the right candidate is the way forward.”

