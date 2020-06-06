Ola, Uber now available for essential trips

mumbai

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:23 IST

Mobile application-based cab aggregators Ola and Uber have started services for essential requirements for citizens in the city as well as outstation journeys within the state. However, there is no classification of travel for essential requirements.

Uber said the passenger will be required to carry documentation as proof of purpose of travel, whereas Ola has stated that no documentation will be required.

The cabs will operate with only two passengers.

Earlier, mobile app-based cab services in the city were available for only emergency commuting such as travel to hospitals, railway stations and airports.

“Along with Mumbai, Ola will also be offering its services across major cities in the state such as Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Solapur and Amravati. Citizens across these cities will be able to book both city and outstation trips; intra-state only for essential travel needs,” read a statement from Ola.

Both the cab aggregators have introduced compulsory safety and hygiene standards including wearing of mask by both passengers and drivers inside the vehicle, deep sanitisation of cabs before and after the rides. Ola will also set up zones where cabs will be fumigated and drivers will be screened every two days.

Services of these online taxi aggregators were suspended in March in view of the pandemic.

Fliers can use cabs to and from airport

Passengers flying to and from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will now be able to get pick up and drop facilities.

Due to safety measures, the airport had restricted the movements of private cabs since May 25, however, it resumed the same from Friday.

“CSMIA understands growing concerns among passengers for safe transport once they exit the airport. The airport has thus placed stringent measures to screen drivers and fumigate prepaid taxis and local cabs entering the airport premise. The airport has deployed a team for the same,” said airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

An MIAL spokesperson said, “Drivers will undergo thermal checks and will be provided with an informative pamphlet detailing guideline on social distancing and sanitisation by the airport executives. In the event of the driver recording a higher temperature, the driver will be asked to undergo medical consultation, and his details will be entered in the records by the airport executive.”

MIAL said with the relaxation of lockdown norms in the city and revival of services of prepaid taxis and local cabs, the airport is allowing Ola, Uber, Meru, black and yellow taxis to operate to and from the airport but with stringent measures.

(Inputs from Neha LM Tripathi)