Ola-Uber strike in Mumbai: Drivers to march to Vidhan Bhavan on Monday

Commuters may be in for traffic snarls in south Mumbai on Monday as drivers of the app-based Ola and Uber cabs will be taking out a protest rally from Bharatmata in Currey Road to the Vidhan Bhavan at 10am. According to drivers’ union Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh (MRRKS), more than 10,000 drivers from Mumbai and its adjoining areas such as Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan are likely to take part in the agitation.

“We have received assurance from more than 10,000 drivers that they would join the agitation. The rally will go up till Vidhan Bhavan where we will attempt to meet the chief minister. If we do not get any reply, a final call will be taken on Monday evening,” said Govind Mohite, general secretary, MRRKS.

Ola, in a statement on Sunday, said it expects all its driver partners to ply as usual. “Our policies are designed to help driver partners function like entrepreneurs with absolute control over their income. Earnings of driver partners on the Ola platform are best in the industry...We appeal to them and consumers to not pay attention to rumours,” said an Ola spokesperson.

In the second phase of their agitation, Ola-Uber drivers started going offline from Saturday midnight. Waiting time for cabs went up to 15 minutes and fares spiked across both the apps on Sunday. One Twitter user, @chatpataka100, posted, “What a wasted Sunday, couldn’t go to Chembur to meet friends! Thanks to the Ola Uber strike ...”

MRRKS had earlier called for an indefinite strike on October 22 which lasted 13 days and was called off after assurances were given by the companies and the state transport minister. However, the union said the demands have not been met by the companies, or the state. The drivers have been demanding higher income, a minimum base fare in the range of ₹100-150 depending on the car type and a per-km fare of ₹18 to ₹23, among other things.

