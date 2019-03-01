Once bitten by failure, Kalyan auto union gives pay-by meter service second chance

Three years after its first attempt to introduce meter-based auto service in Kalyan failed owingto a poor response from citizens, the Rickshaw-Taxi Driver-Owner Association has decided relaunch the initiative.

The association said it decided to revive the service following growing demand from citizens. However, only 100 autos will offer meter-based service initially. The decision to reintroduce the service was taken on Thursday evening following a meeting at Damodaracharya Hall in Kalyan (West).

Prakash Penkar, president of the association, said, “Commuters repeatedly asked to start meter-based auto service in Kalyan. Although we had started the service in 2016, it was shut in two months after it received a poor response from citizens. However, we are ready to give it a second try. But we’ll start with 100 autos first. So far, 60 auto drivers have already agreed to ply by meter”

The meter-based auto service is likely to start by March-end and can be availed from Kalyan station. At present, Kalyan and Dombivli have share autos.

“In 2016, when the association introduced meter-based service, only a handful of commuters opted for it. Auto drives who agreed to ply by meter suffered losses, as they had to wait for hours to pick up passengers. So the service was stopped. Now that the association has once again decided to reintroduce the service, we’ll support it,” said Umar Shaikh, 40, an auto driver who operates from Kalyan station.

In addition, the association also plans to compete with app-based cab aggregators in the twin cities.

“Service offered by app-based aggregators is hurting our profits. So we need to come up with a plan to counter them. Introducing meter-based auto is one of the measures,” said Penkar.

The association has more than 12,000 members, who ply in Kalyan and Dombivli. Although auto drivers refuse to ply by meter in the twin cities, the driver cannot refuse service if a commuter insists to go by meter. The norms have been introduced by Kalyan regional transport authority (RTO).

“A commuter can complain if an auto driver refuses to ply by meter. Stringent action will be initiated against such drivers. Association’s decision to introduce meter-based auto service is a welcome move. They should start it immediately and other unions should follow suit soon,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer, Kalyan.

In 2016, meter-based auto service was introduced in Dombivli soon after its launch in Kalyan. The service met a similar fate owing to poor response from commuters and was shut down within a couple of months.

What’s the plan?

A dedicated lane for autos plying by meter will come up at the auto stand outside the station in Kalyan (West)

To spread the word, a signboard will installed near the dedicated auto lane

Initially, 100 drivers will ply by meter

60 auto drivers have agreed to ply by meter so far

The service is likely to begin by March-end, one the tally touches 100

Quotes

Even if there are a few takers for meter-based autos, the service should continue. This gives an opportunity to commuters who don’t wish to travel in share autos or spent exorbitant amounts by taking special autos. The service will be helpful while travelling long distance and during odd hours. Manjiri Mohite, who travels from Kalyan station to residence in Gauripada

This is nothing but hogwash. Auto drivers don’t care about commuters. It’s all about money and the moment their profits dip, they’ll shutdown the service. We have experienced it in the past and the story won’t be any different this time as well.

Anil Shinde, who travels from Kalyan station to Paar Naka

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 00:37 IST