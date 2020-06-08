e-paper
One more IAS officer tests positive

mumbai Updated: Jun 08, 2020 20:37 IST
HT Correspondent
One more IAS officer who was associated with the team constituted to handle coronavirus pandemic has been tested positive. The officer has no symptoms for the virus and has been advised to be home quarantined.

The officer was given the responsibility of coordinating with the private hospitals and the donations under CSR from corporate houses. Two more IAS officers were tested positive last month.

Troop movements halt at 4 Ladakh standoff points but defences are up deep inside
‘Huge problem’: Kejriwal tweets his critique of Lt Guv order on Covid-19 beds
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
‘Biggest blow’: RSS body opposes pictorial warning on beedi packs by Centre
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
