Mumbai News

One-Rupee Clinic volunteers screen people at societies for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: Apr 01, 2020 20:34 IST
Yesha Kotak
Over the past few days, volunteers of One-Rupee Clinic have screened around 7,000 people across housing societies in Mahalakshmi and Kurla at their homes to find symptomatic patients for Covid-19

(coronavirus disease).

The initiative which was launched on Sunday. The volunteers visit housing societies on request of the society members, wherein they also counsel people.

The group also announced that an OPD service will be set up for residents of Colaba from Thursday onwards for the next two months, wherein a doctor will be present twice a day to screen patients.

“Due to the fear of coronavirus, many private doctors have shut their OPD and are refusing to do a check-up. We were provided space by a local political leader, where we can screen patients,” said Dr Rahul Ghule, director of One-Rupee Clinic.

“An online portal has been set-up, wherein people can put in their requests and we will visit their societies. There are a lot of questions that people have about Covid-19, so our trained doctors can guide them,” said Ghule.

Those who are been found symptomatic are then advised to do to Kasturba hospital for Covid-19 check-up.

Earlier, Railways had requested the group to come to their aid to screen passengers at particular stations.

“We have our 183 clinics running, where our doctors are carrying out similar screening to find symptomatic patients. Though there is no mandate given to the group to carry out any such screening by us, any help is appreciated,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy health director of BMC.

