Mumbai News / Online lottery for BMC's CBSE , ICSE school on Apr 30

Online lottery for BMC’s CBSE , ICSE school on Apr 30

mumbai Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct an online lottery for admissions to its first CBSE school in Jogeshwari and the first ICSE school in Mahim on April 30. The civic body’s education department would send messages to students, who were selected and they would have to fill a google form to proceed further. Selected students can confirm their admissions to the two schools by May 10.

