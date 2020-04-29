e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Palghar lynching case: Three more cops suspended

Palghar lynching case: Three more cops suspended

mumbai Updated: Apr 29, 2020 19:46 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

After transferring 35 police personnel of Kasa police station, Palghar superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh on Tuesday evening suspended three policemen with immediate effect, for “dereliction of duty” in the April 16 lynching case in Gaddchinchale village.

Two sadhus and a driver were lynched to death by a mob of around 500, of which 110 were arrested by the Kasa police on 17 April and were remanded in police custody till 30 Apil by the Dahanu court.

“On Tuesday night, assistant sub-inspector (API) Ravi Salunkhe, constable Naresh Dhodi and constable Santosh Mukhne have been suspended,” said police sub-inspector (PSI) Hemant Katkar, PRO, Palghar police.

With this, the SP has suspended a total of five policemen. Earlier, API Anandrao Kale and PSI Sudhir Katare were suspended.

Furthermore, around 35 policemen (the entire Kasa police station staff) including head constables, ASIs, police naiks (PNs) and other police constabulary force, were transferred in one go to different police stations and some to the police headquarters in the district. A total of 47 policemen from the district have replaced them, said Katkar.

The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) is probing the case on the orders of the CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Two sadhus — 70-year-old Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj of the Juna Akhara and 30-year-old driver Nilesh Telgade were travelling in a car from Kandivli to Surat to attend the funeral of a senior Sadhu when near Gaddchinchale village a huge mob of 500 lynched the trio to death.

top news
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
LIVE: Despite drop in new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra tally reaches 9,915
LIVE: Despite drop in new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra tally reaches 9,915
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news