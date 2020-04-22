Palghar lynching: PIL seeks action against cops, compensation for victim

mumbai

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:24 IST

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay high court (HC) by a Delhi-based lawyer with regards to April 16 lynching incident at Palghar, wherein two seers and their driver were killed after being brutally beaten up by a mob of over 100 persons, including minors.

The PIL seeks directions for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a special investigation team (SIT); trial by a fast-track court; disciplinary action, and a first information report (FIR) against the policemen who failed to protect the three victims. The PIL also seeks compensation of ₹1 crore to the driver’s family.

According to the PIL filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastav, the brutal lynching of the two seers Sushil Giri Maharaj, 35, and Maharaj Kalpavrikshgiri, 70, along with their driver Nilesh Telgane, 35, has shocked the conscience of a large number of people across India.

The petition further states that though police personnel was present during the lynching, they did little to save the victims and there have been allegations that an officer pushed one of the victims towards the mob when he approached the former for help.

The petition had prayed that in the interest of justice, a free and fair investigation should be conducted in the case under the monitoring of the court. The petition has further prayed that as there are serious allegations of commission and omission on the part of the local police personnel, it would be in the interest of justice that the investigation is done by any independent agency, one that is not subservient to the state of Maharashtra.

The PIL is expected to be mentioned before the bench of justice SJ Kathawalla on Thursday.