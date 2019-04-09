Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit’s assets up 114% in 11 months

Within 11 months of getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Palghar, MP Rajendra Gavit’s assets saw a jump of 114%.

According to the affidavit filed in May 2018 during the Lok Sabha by-poll, Gavit had movable assets worth Rs 1.24 crore, while the affidavit he filed last week showed he had assets were worth Rs 2.66 crore.

Gavit joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Congress before the Palghar by-poll in April 2018. He won against Shiv Sena’s Shrinivas Wanga. In the general elections that are scheduled for April 29 in Palghar, Gavit is in the fray on a Sena ticket, as the BJP and Sena have an alliance.

In May 2018, Gavit had movable assets worth Rs 24.45 lakh, and he had three bank accounts which had a deposit of Rs 16,662. His latest affidavit filed in April 2019 showed eight bank accounts with a balance of Rs 1.28 crore. The savings in bank accounts of his wife, Usha, saw a marginal hike of Rs 3.53 lakh in the same period.

The jewellery and other valuables remained constant between May 2018 and April 2019. When asked about the jump in income, Gavit said, “It is a calculation error in the affidavit. How can an adivasi (tribal) person like me have such an account balance.” Gavit also declared a .32 Bore, Smith & Wesson handgun which cost Rs 70,000.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 06:53 IST